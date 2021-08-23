Netflix's The Witcher Teases Tudum Reveals

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has announced that its global virtual event Tudum will return for another round on Saturday, September 24th. While a number of different movies and shows should see news and trailers come out of it, it would seem that The Witcher in particular might have some exciting reveals in store. At least, if a tease from the official Twitter account is anything to go by.

"The Continent has a LOT to unveil at Tudum," the official Twitter account for Netflix's The Witcher shared following the announcement. It's worth noting that while the trailer for Tudum shows The Witcher's Henry Cavill introducing some kind of behind-the-scenes look, there is plenty of possible announcements that could be made. The Witcher Season 3 recently wrapped filming and does not have a release date, for example, nor does the limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin have a definitive release date.

The Continent has a LOT to unveil at Tudum... 👀 https://t.co/7Rpa4yeUZh — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2022

More specifically, the Tudum portion that will most likely relate to The Witcher and its various offshoots will take place at 1PM ET/10AM PT on September 24th. Described as Part 1 of a two-part show, that section is supposed to deal with shows out of the United States and Europe. What, exactly, might be shared during the event is anyone's guess at this point.

Broadly speaking, The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. As for The Witcher: Blood Origin, Declan de Barra is the showrunner and executive producer. The announced cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

What do you think Netflix could reveal about The Witcher Season 3 or The Witcher: Blood Origin at the upcoming Tudum event? Are you looking forward to hearing more about the two shows? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!