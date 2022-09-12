The Witcher Season 3 Completes Filming

Filming on Season 3 of The Witcher for Netflix has now officially reached its end. Back in April 2022, the third season of The Witcher began production with primary cast members Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra all returning once again. And while filming ran into some issues throughout the summer, notably due to a shutdown because of COVID, it has now been confirmed that initial production on Season 3 has reached its end.

Within recent days, multiple directors and producers that work on The Witcher have started to confirm that filming has now wrapped on Season 3. Executive Producer Steve Gaub took to Instagram to share the news with fans alongside an image that seems to stem from the show's set. "And that's a picture wrap on Season 3 of [The Witcher]!" Gaub said.

In additional reporting from Redanian Intelligence, it was also revealed that Henry Cavill himself shared a message with the cast and crew of The Witcher to celebrate the end of filming. "What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot," Cavill said via a personalized note that was given to crew members. "Hopefully you can all get some well deserved rest."

For now, we still don't know when The Witcher Season 3 might actually come to Netflix. In the past, Seasons 1 and 2 were released on the streaming platform in December of 2019 and 2021 respectively. While a December 2022 launch for Season 3 seems unlikely given how much post-production work there is left to be done, there's also a good chance that Netflix won't hold onto this new slate of episodes until this same time next year. As such, Season 3 of The Witcher seems like it could launch at some point in the first half of 2023, although this is purely speculation.

[H/T Total Film]