The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 Gets New Trailer Before Netflix Release

Ahead of its release later this week, Netflix has today let loose a new trailer for Part 2 of The Witcher Season 3. Unlike previous seasons of The Witcher, Netflix opted to roll out Season 3 in two "Volumes" with the first such slate of episodes arriving back in June. And while eager fans have been clamoring to see how Season 3 wraps up, Netflix has provided one more tease with a new batch of footage.

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, the latest video for The Witcher Season 3 sees Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri preparing for the final battle that will be found at the conclusion of the show's latest arc. Following the cliffhanger conclusion of Volume 1, Volume 2 seems like it's going to be far more action-packed as this trailer showcases all three aforementioned characters engaged in various battles. It also happens to tease a big conclusion for Geralt, who will be played for the final time by Henry Cavill in these upcoming episodes.

You can watch this new trailer for The Witcher right here:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," says Netflix's description of Season 3 of The Witcher. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Volume 2 of The Witcher Season 3 is set to finally release on Netflix this Thursday, July 27. In total, Volume 2 is only comprised of three episodes, which is a bit shorter when compared to Volume 1. As for the future of The Witcher, Season 4 is already known to be in the pipeline, but it will notoriously no longer see Henry Cavill playing Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will instead join the cast to play the titular role.

