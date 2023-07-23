The Witcher's Liam Hemsworth Has Already Done Makeup Tests for Season 4

While the second half of The Witcher Season 3 is still a few days away, Netflix has been hard at work on the show's future. Season 4 will see the debut of new series lead Liam Hemsworth, who will be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia following the departure of Henry Cavill. Fans have not gotten an opportunity to see what Hemsworth will look like as Geralt, but it seems those working on the show have, as makeup tests for the actor have already started. Speaking to Express Online, executive producer Tomek Baginski said the actor looks "awesome" as Geralt.

"One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup. And in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

It's likely fans won't actually get a chance to see Hemsworth's Geralt appearance until a little bit of time has passed following the release of The Witcher Season 3. Netflix has been awkwardly hyping the fact that Cavill is still in the show, and the company probably won't want to promote the new lead until after the second half of Season 3 is out and most viewers have watched it. The whole situation is a strange one, and there are still a lot of hard feelings on the part of fans, so it might be best to wait for the last of Cavill's episodes to release before showcasing what Hemsworth will look like.

The Hemsworth era of The Witcher should be an interesting one. Some fans have sworn that they'll stop watching the show following Cavill's departure, while others seem willing to give Hemsworth a chance. Reports have indicated that Hemsworth was actually a top choice for the role back in 2018, but the producers opted to go with Cavill instead. Now Hemsworth will have a chance to take on the role, even though some can't imagine anyone other than Cavill playing Geralt. Hopefully Hemsworth will deliver a performance that feels like a natural continuation of what's come before!

The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 will release on July 27th.

Are you excited to see what Hemsworth looks like as Geralt? Do you plan on sticking with the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Redanian Intelligence]