The Witcher Fans Slam Huge Change Coming in Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 is making a massive change. If you've been living under a rock, this massive change is Henry Cavill will no loner play Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. To this end, Netflix has teased how this will change will happen in the show and fans aren't a fan of the idea. Of course, Henry Cavill looks nothing like his replacement, Liam Hemsworth. This is a problem, but it sounds like the show is going to explain it away with the magical narrative bandaid: the multiverse.

Speaking about the change, Witcher producer Tomek Baginski didn't want too give too much away and spoil the surprise, but he hints that the show's writers have come up with a clever and lore friendly way to explain the recasting in the show.

"Lauren [Hissrich, showrunner] and her team – and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers' room for season 4 – I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books. This is a very little thing that I will tease – people who know the books really deeply also know that this is not a typical fantasy book. It's not just one world. It's not just one story happening in those books, in those stories. It's a huge, huge world which is very, very complex... I will stop here!"

As you can see, Bagisnki does not directly mention "multiverse" but that's exactly what he is teasing, or at least something close to it. And with everyone doing the multiverse the last few years, many are tired of it. So, perhaps it should come as no surprise fans aren't very receptive to this idea.

"They really need to just let this go, it's a re-cast, it's obvious to everyone, they can (maybe) salvage this thorough solid writing, performance and direction, 'multiple worlds' and hanging a lantern is not gonna help with immersion," writes one fan of the quote above.

"But there's not multiverse in the Witcher, it's just other worlds. At best it's nothing like a Marvel multiverse and the sort," adds another fan. "I have no hope for the series."

For now, it remains to be seen what the show's writer room will come up with. That said, in the meantime, feel free to weigh in the on discussion and let us know what you think.

H/T, Redanian Intelligence.