Netflix Announces Way to Watch The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 Early

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 is set to arrive on July 27. It will be the final time Henry Cavill dons his Geralt of Rivia costume as he’s set to leave the show at the end of Season 3 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4. However, today Netflix Geeked made an announcement that fans will have the opportunity to check out episode one a few days early. Geeked is hosting an “Exclusive Fan Event” for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 on July 25, giving fans an exclusive virtual screening and trivia battle to celebrate the show’s launch.

The event for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 kicks off on July 25 at 5:00 PM PT. You’ll need to head to the website Geeked has linked on its Twitter to “RSVP” for the event ahead of time to make sure you get in. Again, this is only for the first episode of Season 3 Volume 2, so don’t expect to see Cavill’s final on-screen performance or anything. Geeked also notes that there will be The Witcher trivia after the episode airs, but doesn’t mention if there will be any kind of prize for winning. That could be announced in the future, but for now, you’re just playing for bragging rights.

Other than that, there’s not much else known about what will be happening at the event aside from the premier of the first episode. It doesn’t seem like there will be anything exclusive to the event, meaning that you won’t be missing too much if you decide to skip it and wait to watch it all on July 27.

Whether you decide to hop into the early screening or not, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 is going to be the end of an era and well worth checking out for fans of the franchise. Changing leads from Cavill to Hemsworth is going to be a tough task for the crew behind the show, but they’ve shown they have the chops with the first three seasons to make it work. Remember, the early showing is on July 25, and the full Volume 2 drops on July 27.