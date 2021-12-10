Wonder Woman Game Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature

Yesterday, during The Game Awards 2021, a new Wonder Woman game was announced by WB Games and Monolith Productions, the developer best known for 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It’s been four years since we last saw the studio, and it turns out that during these four years it was working on a Wonder Woman game. Right now, we don’t have a release date or even a release window for the game, nor platforms. Meanwhile, it’s not clear if it will be just be called Wonder Woman or if this is a placeholder. It’s likely the latter.

That said, while we are missing a ton of salient information on the game, Monolith Productions and WB Games have provided the game’s first details, and in the process, have confirmed that it will boast a fan-favorite feature. What made 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor a GOTY contender and what made its sequel a great game despite its flaws was its Nemesis System. The Nemesis System is the star of both of these games, and it’s going to be implemented in Wonder Woman.

“In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the single-player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader,” reads an official blurb about the game.

For now, it remains to be seen how the Nemesis System will be implemented, but it’s safe to assume it will similar to how it’s been implemented in the developer’s previous games.

Wonder Woman is currently in active development. According to leaks and rumors, it’s aiming to release sometime between the end of next year and sometime in 2023, likely via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.