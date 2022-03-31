World Backup Day Deals Hit Amazon and Best Buy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today, March 31st, is World Backup Day 2022. It's a reminder that you should be regularly backing up your data to prevent against data loss and take steps to prevent that data from being stolen. The first thing you'll need are quality storage solutions, so Amazon and Best Buy are offering them at a discount until the end of the day.

Not surprisingly, Amazon is offering the biggest discounts of World Backup Day with a sale that offers HDDs, SSDs, and microSD cards from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, and more at all-time low prices. You can shop the entire sale right here, but take note of the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card priced at $139.99 – the biggest discount yet. The WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive is also priced at $99.99, which is just a shade above its all-time low.

Another top pick is the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD, which offers 500GB of storage with fingerprint security for $79.99 – an all-time low. You can grab one here on Amazon with the discount while the sale lasts.

Best Buy's World Backup Day sale is less extensive, but it does include some interesting deals, especially if you need a lot of storage. For example, this 16TB WD Easystore external hard drive is down to $279.99 – a discount of $193.