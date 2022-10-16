New Werewolf: The Apocalypse Edition Will Be "Re-imagining" and Not Continuation of Lore

The upcoming new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be a "re-imagining" of the game and not a continuation from past versions. Last month, White Wolf provided players with a first look at the upcoming Fifth Edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse, which is set within the popular World of Darkness universe popularized by Vampire: The Masquerade. In Werewolf: The Apocalypse, players are werewolves (or Garou, as they tend to call themselves) who are trying to stave off the ecological collapse of the world, the "Apocalypse" referred to in the title of the game. White Wolf noted that the new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse is a "re-imagining" of the game as opposed to a continuation of the game's lore, and players should expect some big changes as a result.

In the first look provided to players, Werewolf: The Apocalypse showcased the various Garou tribes, each of which come with different abilities and a different attitude on how to combat the apocalypse. The list of tribes had two notable exclusions – The Get of Fenris and Stargazers from past editions were both removed from the list of playable options. In addition, the Wendigo and Uktena tribes were renamed to the Galestalkers and the Ghost Council, likely with the intent of better respecting the Indigenous cultures from which those tribes drew their inspiration.

The Get of Fenris have long been a problematic faction within Werewolf: The Apocalypse, largely due to that Tribe's association with Naziism and fascism. Within the lore of the game, some Get of Fenris members had joined the Nazi party during World War II, leading to a vicious civil war within that faction. Although the game's lore noted that the anti-Nazi faction emerged victorious in conflict and actually became Nazi hunters after the war, the sect often was used inappropriately by some players, with the group's symbol being a stylized swastika not helping projections.

Interestingly, some of this lore was already hinted at in a 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade comic, which noted that "One of the tribes has abandoned the others entirely, so convinced are they of the truth of their cause and the inaction of the other werewolves. Another tribe has lost faith in the Garou and has withdrawn to seek other allies in the fight against Gaia's foes. Now, the only grasp a werewolf can trust is their own pack." The Get of Fenris is likely the group that has abandoned the other tribes, with the Stargazers had withdrawn from the Garou Nation in past editions to align themselves with the Beast Courts.

You can check out the full update to Werewolf: The Apocalypse's lore here. More information will be released in the lead-up to the game's release.

