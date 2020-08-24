World of Warcraft Animated Series to Premiere at Gamescom
Blizzard Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on Afterlives, a World of Warcraft animated series that will premiere at Gamescom later this week. Blizzard has released similar animated projects prior to the release of new expansions, including Legion. As such, Afterlives features a similar animated style. Further details about the series have not been revealed, but it seems that Afterlives will flesh out the story of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion. Interestingly enough, the trailer seems to show a number of characters that are deceased, including Garrosh Hellscream. The official World of Warcraft Twitter account released a teaser for the premiere, which can be viewed below.
Prepare to enter the #Shadowlands.
Afterlives, an original animated series, premieres this Thursday during #gamescom2020. pic.twitter.com/ETP1gcjCUs— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 24, 2020
On social media, World of Warcraft fans have been sharing their enthusiasm for the upcoming series. Afterlives will premiere on Thursday, August 27th.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Afterlives!
Seems like the trailer is a pretty big hit.
Hey, how many times am I allowed to watch the Shadowlands Afterlives trailer...?
It's been on loop for like 30 minutes now and I still can't get enough— Maggie Buts (@maggiebuts) August 24, 2020
Reception all around seems quite strong.
First tease of the #Shadowlands lead up series: Afterlives looks GREAT #worldofwarcraft https://t.co/5MB4L0FzUb— Bagged and Bored (@BaggedandBored) August 24, 2020
Fans are pumped!
GODS YES! I was really hoping we would get one of these for Shadow lands! Thabk you so much!!— Jab @ simping for Vi🐊🦖 (@JabaSong) August 24, 2020
Love the enthusiasm.
Shadowlands Afterlives LETS GOOOOOOO— Ashley (@Ainastrasza) August 24, 2020
The presence of Garrosh is causing some speculation.
Afterlives looks interesting to watch.
So why would I hear that Garrosh Hellscream is returning in #Shadowlands? That makes a little sense to see Garrosh returning. Meaning Garrosh will be the next warchief of the hordes or he turns evil again. So how this is going to setup?— Ascalon Paragon (@AscaParaGuild) August 24, 2020
It's definitely building more hype for Shadowlands.
Ya'll ever get so hype for something that you get a tummy ache? Oh hell yea, Afterlives is going to be amazing! It looks like it's in the Warbringers style too. This just gets me more excited for #Shadowlands https://t.co/6SIwNpecBZ— Six Eyed Bear :: Rebecca-Ryan (@Six_Eyed_Bear) August 24, 2020
Thankfully we're just a few days away!
Got chills just watching this. Can't wait for the whole thing Thursday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— ComaDrug 🎃 (@Coma235) August 24, 2020
Give the people what they want, Blizzard!
For the record, I would ABSOLUTELY watch an entire TV (well, streaming) series done in this art-style. There's enough lore in Warcraft, you could just retell the previous canon and I would NEVER STOP WATCHING.— Jared Kane Corbett (@KaneCorbett) August 24, 2020
