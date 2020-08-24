World of Warcraft Animated Series to Premiere at Gamescom

Blizzard Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on Afterlives, a World of Warcraft animated series that will premiere at Gamescom later this week. Blizzard has released similar animated projects prior to the release of new expansions, including Legion. As such, Afterlives features a similar animated style. Further details about the series have not been revealed, but it seems that Afterlives will flesh out the story of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion. Interestingly enough, the trailer seems to show a number of characters that are deceased, including Garrosh Hellscream. The official World of Warcraft Twitter account released a teaser for the premiere, which can be viewed below.

Prepare to enter the #Shadowlands. Afterlives, an original animated series, premieres this Thursday during #gamescom2020. pic.twitter.com/ETP1gcjCUs — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 24, 2020

On social media, World of Warcraft fans have been sharing their enthusiasm for the upcoming series. Afterlives will premiere on Thursday, August 27th.

