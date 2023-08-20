World of Warcraft Classic Getting Controversial Feature in Next Patch

World of Warcraft Classic has always existed in something of a strange state. It's meant to be something of a time capsule for where the popular MMO game was during its heyday, but the developers at Blizzard have, from time to time, introduced new features that were never included in the original release of WoW or its first few expansions. For example, Blizzard recently announced a new Hardcore mode that took one of the more popular player-led innovations and made it official. For the most part, players liked this update, but the announcement that the team would be bringing the Random Dungeon Finder to World of Warcraft Classic hasn't been quite as well received.

Veteran WoW players will remember that Random Dungeon Finder was first introduced during Wrath of the Lich King, which is the expansion WoW Classic is currently on. So, why exactly are some players upset about the implementation of something that was added at this point in the game's cycle? It's a bit complicated. At its peak, World of Warcraft was one of the most popular games in the world and a large part of that was the communities that had built adventuring across Azeroth. When RDF was introduced toward the end of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, a lot of the need for finding a community went away. After all, if you could just queue up to fight through random dungeons, there was less of a reason to find a guild to coordinate big events with. This was only exacerbated when Raid Finder was introduced in Cataclysm.

(Photo: Blizzard)

While WoW Classic is much less popular than the original World of Warcraft, some players think this loss of community will still happen when RDF is implemented. That remains to be seen, of course, but it does seem like more players are welcoming the addition. It makes sense when you consider some of the wait times players currently experience trying to get a group together.

Either way, it's tough to get too mad about Blizzard adding this to World of Warcraft Classic. With Icecrown quickly approaching, this is when Raid Finder was originally added, so if Blizzard is trying to make a time capsule, this is exactly when the team should do it. There's currently no date for the next major patch, but it will likely be announced relatively soon.