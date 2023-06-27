Hearthstone Reveals Titans Expansion Will Bring Warcraft's God-Like Beings to the Virtual Table

Hearthstone has seen all kinds of expansions over the years, taking players across the history of Warcraft in the process. Just in the past few years, we've gone to Scholomance, the Darkmoon Faire, The Barrens, and even a trip to Alterac Valley, along with several other fan-favorite locations. However, it's been a minute since Blizzard has done much with Warcraft's Old Gods. Today, Blizzard announced that the next Hearthstone expansion will take players back to that realm, as the upcoming content drop, called Titans, will focus squarely on the god-like beings who imprisoned the Old Gods and created keepers to watch over Azeroth.

The Titans expansion will give every class its own Titan, which gives you the option to certain new abilities on your minion cards that have the "Titan" keyword. However, once you use one of those abilities, it's gone for the rest of that game, though you'll still be able to use their normal attack. On top of this, the set will include a new Legendary minion for each class featuring one of the many keepers that were built by the Titans to protect the world from the Old Gods. So far, we've seen Hodir and Tyr, and several others will be revealed in the coming days.

Hearthstone's new expansion is out of this world! ⚡



TITANS arrives August 1. pic.twitter.com/3jXLMpDNOc — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) June 27, 2023

Of course, that's not all players can expect from the Titans expansion in Hearthstone. There are a few new and returning keywords coming besides the "Titan" one mentioned earlier. "Forge" is brand new and those cards can be upgraded for two extra mana, meanwhile, the return of "Magnetic" will let you magnetize your Mech minions to each other. While the Titans drop isn't out just yet, players can pick up the Prison of Yogg-Saron Legendary card right now just by logging into Hearthstone.

The Titans expansion will launch in Hearthstone on August 1. As with every expansion, players can pre-purchase card packs to give themselves a ton of packs when the expansion drops. The Mega bundle costs $79.99 and gives you 80 Titans packs, 5 Golden Packs, 1 Signature Legendary card, and 1 Golden Legendary card from the Titans expansion. The regular Titans bundle is $49.99 and gets you 60 Titans packs and two random Legendary cards from the Titans expansion.