New Warcraft Game Reveal Date Announced

Blizzard Entertainment is teasing that a new game set in the Warcraft universe will be revealed next week. News of the project was provided through the official World of Warcraft Twitter account earlier today. At this time, nothing specific has been offered about the game, but it seems that it will be released exclusively on mobile devices. The official reveal for the game is set to take place on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. PT, and it will be showcased during a special livestream. That means fans shouldn't have much longer to wait before we get some concrete details about this new game!

Blizzard's Tweet announcing the game's reveal can be found embedded below. A placeholder website for the livestream has already been setup; readers interested in streaming the event on Tuesday can do so right here.

Join us for the reveal of a new mobile game set in the #Warcraft Universe.



📆 May 3rd

🕙 10am PT

🌐 https://t.co/hb3oiYHQrm pic.twitter.com/Tr8zIQmIHp — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 28, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the Tweet from Blizzard has already led to a lot of speculation about the new game! Many are expecting to see some kind of pet battle game, while others are hoping that the finished game has some kind of link feature with their main accounts. That could be a great way to convince fans to try the new mobile game, but it would also depend on how the feature was implemented, and what incentives there might be.

Of course, many Warcraft fans are understandably hesitant about the mobile aspect. A lot of mobile games have pay-to-win elements, which can be a big source of frustration. It's far too early to say whether that will be the case for Blizzard's new Warcraft game, but fans of the franchise can hardly be blamed for worrying about it. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what next week's reveal brings. Blizzard has clearly gotten the attention of fans, and it seems like a lot of them will be tuning in to see what happens on Tuesday!

