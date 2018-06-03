World War 3 Unveiled Alongside New Trailer Depicting Large-Scale Conflict

Last month we reported on The Farm 51‘s announcement of World War 3, a new multiplayer military first-person shooter that emphasizes realism and large-scale conflict.

Fast-forward to this week, and the Polish developer has now unveiled the game with a debut, action-packed trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the new trailer, The Farm 51 has also provided some details on the game, including information on its two modes and a release window.

World War 3 is a mulitplayer FPS set in a modern, global conflict, and that emphasizes strong teamplay, real locations, full body awareness, versatile customization, and armed forces authenticity. To ensure its authentic experience, the game is described as featuring a robust robust ballistic system, advanced armors, and life-like weapons. But in the name of realism, The Farm 51 didn’t stop there. The Polish developer has also enlisted the help of military R&D centers and consultants for the game’s production.

According to The Farm 51, World War 3’s gameplay is all about modern conflict tactics, techniques, and procedures inspired by what actual engagements would look like. Think more Battlefield than Call of Duty.

Gameplay will be realized across two modes: Warzone and Recon. The former is more akin to what you would see in Battlefield, featuring dynamic, intense firefights in battles where teams must work together as infantry and armored units clash over fortified points. Meanwhile, Recon sounds like the game’s take on battle-royale, where small reconnaissance squads must survive and capture high-value targets in hostile territory.

The Farm 51’s goal of combining realism and modern conflict is to make the war effort feel personal for players. This is not only amplified by realistic guns, uniforms, and equipment, but real-life locations, such as the streets of Berlin, Moscow, and Warsaw, all of which will be recreated with highly-specific details.

To add another layer to the stakes, the consequences of every battle will show across an interactive and live war map that shows the status of the conflict that will eventually cover the entire planet.

Lastly, The Farm 51 has confirmed that there will be no classes or roles. The one restriction? If it isn’t possible in World War 3, it’s not going to be possible in the game. In other words, things will be grounded, but there will still be room for tons of personal customization.

World War 3 is slated to release sometime later this year via the PC via Steam Early Access. How much it will cost is unclear.