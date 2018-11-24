New ‘Fortnite’ Emote Response Teases Even More ‘Wreck-It-Ralph’ Coming Soon

Now that Wreck-It-Ralph is technically in Fortnite with a neat little cameo seen in the game’s drive-in movie theater, it looks like there could be even more on the way with this promotional mashup.

Just yesterday, Epic Games revealed that players can “Wreck” themselves with the new Hot Marat emote. In the animation below, you can see that the emote itself plays out with a hilarious cameo of Ralph busting right on through. The latest Item Shop addition was interesting, but what makes it indicative of more to come is what the official Wreck-It-Ralph Twitter responded in the thread that followed:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey @FortniteGame, Ralph is on the loose! Keep an eye on your servers 🙊 — Ralph Breaks the Internet (@wreckitralph) November 24, 2018

The team at Epic Games then responded “Thanks for the heads up! We’ll be sure not to get rekt,” though that’s more of a play on gamer jargon than anything else. With the new Wreck-It-Ralph movie now in theaters, it would be the perfect time for a film-themed Limited Time Mode. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time!

Ever since season 5, Fortnite has definitely taken on a more cinematically-inspired route with the addition of movie set nods and film-centric item shop skins. Additionally, Fortnite is no stranger to a solid crossover. Previously, Epic Games teamed up with marvel for a Thanos event to cross-promote Avengers: Infinity War. With Wreck-It-Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet now available for all to enjoy, it could just be yet another ‘epic’ mashup.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. With the release of the highly anticipated sequel now here, would you want to see Ralph and Venelope join the world of Battle Royale as more than just an on-screen cameo? What other awesome mashups would you like to see in the future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see next from the team at Epic Games!