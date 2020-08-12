WWE 2K Battlegrounds Reveals New Trailer and Mode Details

WWE 2K Battlegrounds has unveiled more and more of its impressive roster, but today 2K revealed a first look at the game's campaign mode thanks to a new trailer starring Paul Heyman. The trailer showed off some of the original characters in the game, who you will be guiding through Battlegrounds' campaign mode, though we also got a look at some of the comic-style cinematics, the customization options, and more details on the other modes the game will include. In addition to the Campaign Mode, fans will also have a traditional Exhibition Mode, Online Tournament Mode, and the two most intriguing options, King of The Battleground Mode and Battleground Challenge Mode, and you can take a look at all of the new details in the video above.

King of The Battleground Mode can feature you and seven other players attempting to be the last one standing in a mode that is a slightly tweaked take on the Royal Rumble. Like the Rumble, you'll try to toss the other stars out of the ring, and the longer you stay inside the ring the higher your score. When someone is tossed, another superstar comes in, and it remains to be seen what role the environment will play in this mode.

The Battleground Challenge Mode has you taking your own created WWE superstar and fighting your way to the top, though it doesn't go into too much detail as to what that actually consists of. Is this more of a survival mode or like a mini-campaign? Hopefully, we'll get an answer to that soon.

You can check out more details on all the game modes below.

Campaign Mode: Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of WWE Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the seven newly created Superstars, such as Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson, as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars, achieving campaign goals and unlocking various WWE Superstars, power-ups and items;

Exhibition Mode: Brawl with your friends or family, with up to four-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types, including:

One-on-One;

Tag Team;

Triple Threat;

Fatal Four Way;

Steel Cage Match;

Royal Rumble;

King of The Battleground Mode: Battle to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to toss one another out of the ring! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another Superstar waiting outside the ring enters the fray;

Online Tournament Mode: Take the action online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions. Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off;

Battleground Challenge Mode: Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.

