WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 No Longer Take Screenshots on Switch Due to “New Nintendo Policy”

If you like taking screenshots of T.J. Perkins and Rudy Gay while you play WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 respectively, well you can’t anymore. At least not on the Nintendo Switch.

Since launch, players have been able to capture screenshots of both NBA 2K18 and WWE 2K18. However, in the current post-1.07 Switch world, the ability to take screenshots in both of these games is no longer supported.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes this sudden change even stranger, is an exact reason why hasn’t been divulged. At the moment, Nintendo has yet to comment on the issue, meanwhile a 2K customer support representative (whom the news came from) chalked it up to a “new Nintendo policy.”

A statement from the representative reads:

“Because of a new Nintendo policy that came with the 1.07 update, the screenshot function has unfortunately been removed from NBA 2K and WWE 2K games. I apologize for any inconveniences this new change might cause.”

To be clear, this new “policy” is only an issue on the Nintendo Switch, and doesn’t plague either of the game’s other platforms, which is why this is so odd. If you want to screenshot Mark Henry in all his glory or capture a vicious dunk by LeBron James, you’re just going to have to do it on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.

NBA 2K18 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, and PS3. Meanwhile, WWE 2K18 is available on the same platforms, minus the last-generation consoles.

In other related news, NBA 2K18 was notably the best-selling sports game in 2017, and the best-selling game in the series. Further, it would have been the best selling game of last year, if it wasn’t for Call of Duty: WWII, which just beat it out for the top spot.

Meanwhile, WWE 2K18 marked the first time the series appeared on a Nintendo platform since WWE 2K13. Unlike NBA 2K18, it didn’t completely set the world on fire with its sales, however, it did recently get an awesome mod that made Harley Quinn and Game of Thrones’ Daenerys face off in the middle ring for a result better than the most recent Raw.