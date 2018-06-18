WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar and Release Date Revealed

AJ Styles has been revealed as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K19, which launches on October 9. The announcement came this morning, straight from the fine folks at 2K. Styles follows in the footsteps of legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and, most recently, Seth Rollins. “As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” Styles said in a statement.

In addition to the cover Superstar reveal, 2K games also announced the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge this morning. This will give players a chance to win, as I’m sure you’ve guessed, a million dollars. You’re going to have to earn it, though.

Players will have to accomplish four tasks for their chance to win the big bucks:

Players must beat a to-be-announced new mode in the game.

Then, players can submit a promotional video proving they can beat AJ Styles in WWE 2K19.

From there, four semifinalists will be selected for a semifinal round of competition.

One player will then earn the chance to compete against AJ Styles one-on-one in WWE 2K19. The prize? One million dollars.

You read that right. If you think that you’re the ultimate WWE 2K badass, then you could have a chance to prove it to the world. Conquer the competition, meet The Phenomenal One in person, and then crush him as well. In the end, you could come out $1 million richer. More info about the contest will be revealed in the coming months, so make sure you stay tuned.

We didn’t get many details about the game itself, but 2K did reveal two separate editions of the game, both of which will be available on launch day.

The WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, which contains a copy of the game with special packaging and access to Season Pass, Pre-Order and Collector’s Edition digital content.

The WWE 2K19 Collector’s Edition, which contains the same features as the Deluxe Edition plus exclusive and rare collectibles, as well as limited-edition WWE SuperCard content.

What do you guys think of this year’s cover Superstar? Will you be picking this up on launch day, or are you waiting to peep a few reviews first? What did you think of WWE 2K18? Let us know in the comments below!

