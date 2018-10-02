‘WWE 2K19’ Gets New ‘Never Say Never’ Ad, Featuring Various Superstars

WWE 2K19

The trailer starts with an 80’s style vignette featuring the late Gorilla Monsoon’s voice, but then immediately jumps into the here-and-now with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who notes, “This is the home of defying expectations.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We then get a look at Jeff Hardy in some sort of artistic background with his facial make-up, adding his own quip to the proceedings. “Where those who dare follow that voice inside.”

“This is where men achieve their dreams,” say the Bludgeon Brothers, who appear in their full costumes, complete with hammers. “By becoming nightmares.”

Then we hear Charlotte Flair, whose picture fades in with her father Ric “Nature Boy” Flair, saying, “Where once in a lifetime champion comes around twice.” She then steps out of the picture in full costume.

Then we see the Undertaker’s urn, with his voiceover. “This is where legends never die,” before it gets struck by lightning and reveals his face.

Then Naomi appears in full neon makeup, noting, “Where the future comes alive.”

Then we see other superstars, including Rusev (in time for Rusev day, obviously), Asuka, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and cover star A.J. Styles, intertwined with gameplay before the game is introduced, along with the “Never say never” phrase, indicating that players can set up a number of dream matches between current superstars and WWE legends, including the likes of the Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and several others.

It’s a pretty moving trailer, and definitely has a great style going for it when it comes to “raising the stakes,” so to speak. And it really gives you an idea of the scope of superstars you can take control of, even if only a small portion of the roster makes an appearance.

WWE 2K19 releases on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you get the Ric Flair “Wooooo!” Edition, you can start playing this Friday, October 5.