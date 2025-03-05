WWE 2K25 Reveals Stacked Roster and Mystery Celebrities and NBA Stars in Full DLC Lineup

Play video

WWE 2K25 has been teasing its extensive DLC releases, but today they finally revealed the full DLC roster, and it’s an impressive list. Not only do fans get some of the newest additions to Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, but they will also get a host of mystery celebrities and even three NBA stars, and we’ve got some predictions on who those might be. The first pack will be released this May, and you can find the full lineup of superstars below, which includes Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, New Jack, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Wave Pack – May 2025

Alex Shelly

Chris Sabin

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025

Abyss

Great Khali

Three NBA stars to be announced

Fearless Pack – July 2025

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025

D’Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025

Jesse Ventura

Mr. Wonderful

Tito Santana

Junk Yard Dog

Sid Justice

Celebrity and NBA Star Predictions

As for the mystery celebrities, we have a few predictions of who that might entail. One could very well be Travis Scott, who is a huge WWE fan and also happens to have played a role in John Cena’s big heel turn with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. He could even end up in the ring for a match or two through WrestleMania season, so including him in the game would make a lot of sense.

The three NBA stars will likely include Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, who have both appeared in WWE at various times and are big fans, especially Haliburton. As for the third NBA star, I’m not so sure, but there are plenty of WWE fans in the league, so it will be interesting to see who ends up in the game.

The other celebrity guest is anyone’s guess, though my pick would be IShowSpeed. Speed had a truly viral moment at the Royal Rumble courtesy of a spear from Bron Breakker, and he even sold his injuries after the event. It would make a lot of sense for him to be included, though there’s always the possibility of a Jake Paul or KSI as well thanks to that Prime Bottle tease in the video teasers.

The fact that we got Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, the Motor City Machine Guns, Jordynne Grace, and Penta is huge, as many of them are recent additions to the roster, and legend additions like Jesse Ventura, D’Lo Brown, Abyss, and Victoria are great additions as well.

What do you think of the DLC, and is there anyone you feel was left out? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!