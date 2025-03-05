WWE 2K25 Reveals Stacked Roster and Mystery Celebrities and NBA Stars in Full DLC Lineup

WWE 2K25 has been teasing its extensive DLC releases, but today they finally revealed the full DLC roster, and it’s an impressive list. Not only do fans get some of the newest additions to Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, but they will also get a host of mystery celebrities and even three NBA stars, and we’ve got some predictions on who those might be. The first pack will be released this May, and you can find the full lineup of superstars below, which includes Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, New Jack, and more.
New Wave Pack – May 2025
Alex Shelly
Chris Sabin
Giulia
Stephanie Vaquer
Special celebrity guest to be announced
Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025
Abyss
Great Khali
Three NBA stars to be announced
Fearless Pack – July 2025
New Jack
Jordynne Grace
Penta
Bull Nakano
Special celebrity guest to be announced
Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025
D’Lo Brown
Billy Gunn
Road Dogg
Victoria
Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025
Jesse Ventura
Mr. Wonderful
Tito Santana
Junk Yard Dog
Sid Justice
Celebrity and NBA Star Predictions
As for the mystery celebrities, we have a few predictions of who that might entail. One could very well be Travis Scott, who is a huge WWE fan and also happens to have played a role in John Cena’s big heel turn with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. He could even end up in the ring for a match or two through WrestleMania season, so including him in the game would make a lot of sense.
The three NBA stars will likely include Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, who have both appeared in WWE at various times and are big fans, especially Haliburton. As for the third NBA star, I’m not so sure, but there are plenty of WWE fans in the league, so it will be interesting to see who ends up in the game.
The other celebrity guest is anyone’s guess, though my pick would be IShowSpeed. Speed had a truly viral moment at the Royal Rumble courtesy of a spear from Bron Breakker, and he even sold his injuries after the event. It would make a lot of sense for him to be included, though there’s always the possibility of a Jake Paul or KSI as well thanks to that Prime Bottle tease in the video teasers.
The fact that we got Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, the Motor City Machine Guns, Jordynne Grace, and Penta is huge, as many of them are recent additions to the roster, and legend additions like Jesse Ventura, D’Lo Brown, Abyss, and Victoria are great additions as well.
What do you think of the DLC, and is there anyone you feel was left out? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!