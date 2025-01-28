WWE 2K25 Finally Adds Two Long-Awaited Features

2K pulled the curtain back this morning on its much-anticipated new entry WWE 2K25, and there was quite a bit to dive into. Amongst all of those details were two long requested features however that deserved their own spotlight, and those new features are online multiplayer for GM Mode and the debut of intergender wrestling matches. As Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio demonstrate in one of the new images below, you can now make that match-up and many more a reality in 2K25. The other big addition is the online multiplayer for MyGM, meaning you can finally draft with friends online and then compete with your brands throughout the season. You can find the official descriptions for both below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes.

MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more.

MyGM was already a hit when it debuted a few years ago, and ever since 2K has been updating the mode with new ways to interact throughout the season. The big question mark though was always online multiplayer. Couch co-op was part of the mode, but you couldn’t hop online with a friend and do a WWE Draft and jump into a season battle, which always kept the mode from reaching its full potential.

That’s all changed now, and it will certainly be one of the first things I fire up in the game when 2K25 releases later this year. As for the intergender matches, fans can actually now bring their own Mixed Match Challenge if they so choose, which was one of the few times that WWE embraced intergender wrestling, in a way at least.

Those matches featured intergender Tag Teams, but it was still men vs men and women vs women in the actual ring. WWE has dabbled with it in the past, and they’ve also heavily teased it with Ripley and Mysterio thanks to their long running story, and now that can be a reality in the video game. You can find all of the details on the standard edition of the game below.

The Standard Edition will offer Dual-Gen entitlement, available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC. Those who pre-order the game (for all editions)will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which features five playable Superstars, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will also receive Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital).

WWE 2K25 will release on March 14th, while the Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition will release a week early on March 7th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K25? You can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!