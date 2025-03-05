The Undertaker is Returning to WWE Very Soon, but Not When You’re Expecting

Play video

The last time we saw The Undertaker was at the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, as he returned in full American Badass form to share a moment with Rhea Ripley. He hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since then, but now we know when he’s making his return, and it’s probably not when you’re expecting. Tonight The Deadman announced that he is making his return to WWE TV at Madison Square Garden, which is where next week’s NXT Roadblock is taking place.

On X Undertaker tagged Shawn Michaels and wrote, “#WWERoadblock is a stacked show. @ShawnMichaels – I’ll be at @TheTheaterAtMSG to watch it all go down next week.” You can check out the post right here.

This will actually be the second time Undertaker has appeared on NXT, as he also appeared during a now-famous episode that featured Undertaker, John Cena, and more as the show went head-to-head with AEW. That was during a run that featured Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and more crossing over to NXT, and that’s only continued in the weeks and months since.

Undertaker is just saying he’s going to be there for the show to watch it all unfold, but if Undertaker is showing up and announcing it ahead of time, he will likely have some sort of role to play that is more than just being in the audience. That won’t be wrestling a match or anything of course, but he will probably have some interaction with NXT talent, and could possibly hit someone with a chokeslam before the night is over.

The Undertaker has been appearing as the American Badass character in recent appearances, and that is likely to continue here. During the Netflix premiere, he rode his motorcycle down the ramp and around the ring before parking next to Ripley and sharing a moment of celebration in regards to her big win. Odds are we’ll hear the motorcycle rev its engines once again on NXT.

As for what he will be doing, that’s anyone’s guess, but it’s Undertaker, so people will certainly be curious. Right now Undertaker is a part of WWE and A&E’s new competition series LFG (Legends and Future Greats) alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T, who are all judging a host of NXT and WWE ID talents as they look to make their way to WWE Superstardom.

What do you think The Undertaker will do in his WWE return? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!