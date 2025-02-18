7 Superstars We Need in WWE 2K25’s DLC

Play video

Earlier today WWE 2K25 revealed its stacked roster of over 300 Superstars and managers, boasting a healthy mix of current era Superstars and Legends. There are actually very few gaps in terms of the roster, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few people that WWE fans would like to see included in the roster’s DLC. We’ve got 7 stars that we absolutely need in the WWE 2K25 DLC, and while all of them aren’t guaranteed to be making the cut, we’d bet at least a few of them will.

Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer came into WWE with a lot of hype, and she has unquestionably lived up to it. The star made a big splash in NXT and has feuded with some of the company’s top talent, and just this past weekend she defeated Fallon Henley to become the NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Vaquer made her WWE debut on July 13th last year at a WWE live event in Mexico City. She would then make her NXT in-ring debut in October of that year, so while the timeline is tight regarding bringing her into the game, this one feels like it could very much happen as part of the game’s final DLC to give the turnaround time that much more runway.

Giulia

Another much anticipated addition to the roster is the NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, and the timeline here could be a little tricky. Giulia made her NXT debut at No Mercy in September of last year, and then would go on to have her first match in NXT on September 10th against Chelsea Green.

While fans knew she was eventually debuting for a while beforehand, she wasn’t actually on TV and wrestling until the last few months of 2024. That makes her inclusion that much more challenging, but we’ve seen 2K manage to get stars in the game on a small window before, so hopefully that continues with Giulia.

Zaria

While including Giulia in the game will be challenging, it will be even moreso for NXT’s powerhouse Zaria. Zaria debuted in NXT on October 22nd, and then would have her first match against Brinley Reece on October 29th. That doesn’t lave a ton of turnaround time to get her into the playable roster, though like with Vaquer and Giulia, it’s still not impossible for her to make the cut of one of the later DLC packs.

Jordynne Grace

This one could really go either way honestly, as Jordynne Grace is a unique case. Grace literally just became a full time part of WWE over the past few weeks, so if we were just basing it off that I would say there’s no chance. That said, Grace has been involved with WWE several times now as part of the WWE and TNA crossovers, even showing up for NXT premium live events.

If 2K was given any kind of heads up that she was joining the roster, it could help make her inclusion a reality. If that didn’t happen, then this will likely be much too close to make happen, meaning we won’t see Grace in a WWE video game until 2K26.

Penta

This is the biggest question mark, and it’s also the one that so many want to see happen. Penta made his WWE debut during the second week of WWE’s new era of Raw on Netflix, as he took on Chad Gable and came away with an impressive win. That was literally in January though, so there’s no way to know if getting him into the game is even technically feasible given the timeframe.

That said, if Penta was able to make the cut, perhaps in the final DLC pack, it would not just be impressive, but would this one of the most up to date rosters the game’s ever had, especially if some of the names we brought up earlier in the list also make their way onto the roster. Here’s hoping that becomes a reality.

Ricky Starks

You know when we said that there’s no way of knowing if 2K can get Penta into the game? Well that goes ten fold for Ricky Starks, who literally just made his NXT debut last week. He hasn’t even said his name yet on TV, so if he doesn’t make it into the game, no one will be surprised, simply due to the turnaround time. That said, if Starks were to make his way into the game at some point in the DLC, it would be amazing, and you just never know.

Joe Hendry

For this last, we’re heading into full on wishing scenarios, but frankly crazier things have happened. WWE and TNA are in the midst of a multi-year partnership, and we’ve already seen NXT and TNA talent crossing over quite a bit over the past year. One of the biggest crossovers from TNA has been Joe Hendry, and the WWE crowd adores him, even leading to a big moment at the Royal Rumble.

The thing with Hendry is that he is still a TNA wrestler and is under contract with TNA, so I’m not sure if it’s possible to have him featured in a WWE video game without some sort of special contract made up. If it were to happen however, it would be a huge first for the franchise, and people would love to see Hendry mixing it up with the rest of the WWE roster as well.

What do you think of our picks, and which ones do you want to see most? Let us know in the comments, and you also talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!