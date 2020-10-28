WWE SuperCard Season 7 Will Feature New Cards, Modes, and More

✖

WWE SuperCard continues to be one of the most addictive mobile card games around, and now 2K and Cat Daddy Games have revealed what fans can look forward to when season 7 launches later this year. The newest addition to WWE SuperCard will hit sometime in November and will be a free update available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as well as Facebook Gaming. When it does hit fans will see more strategic depth added to the game, as well as three new card tiers, 200 new cards, Super Moves, and new ways to earn cards and battle with other players, including the addition of a WarGames event!

“Season 7 of WWE SuperCard delivers the deepest in-game strategy, most thrilling gameplay and the best and most accessible WWE card-battling experience to date,” said Harley Howe, CEO at Cat Daddy Games. “With new ways to tackle tough challenges, three new gameplay tiers and notable changes based on player and fan feedback, Season 7 is poised to deliver the type of fun and engaging content that keeps our players coming back for more.”

Here's the full rundown on Season 7:

STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating maneuvers with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

NEW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards;

ALL GAME MODES – Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity;

COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon;

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!

Developed by Cat Daddy Games, a 2K studio, WWE SuperCard will be available for download free of charge on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including the iPhone and iPad, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices and Facebook Gaming in November 2020. For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.

