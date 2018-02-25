FIRST LOOK: Stunning Storm From X-Men Collectible Statue Revealed

If you couldn’t already tell, we’re huge fans of sweet, sweet statues to commemorate our love of some of our favorite fandoms. It’s because of that love that we are excited to share our first look at the stunning Storm statue that will be making its way to Kotobukiya soon.

The high-end collectible piece was sculpted by a cherished friend and renowned craftsman Erick Sosa alongside fellow sculptor Fran Picazo and Rouie Moran. The stunning detailing done by painter Ed Bradley may also be recognizable from his work with Sideshow Collectibles, Diamond Select, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s evident from our first look that the overall aesthetic of the piece is very true to the character’s design with two interchangeable head pieces to customize her look. Whether you’re wanting a more traditional vs. punk look for the iconic character, it’s the dealer’s choice as far as their personal collectible experience.

The rendition seen above is from Storm’s ‘Team Leader’ costume created by Jim Lee that gave her a definitively more armored look. This style was perfect for when she took over the X-Men Gold Team and became one of the most iconic appearances for the character herself.

When I asked the painter Ed Bradley when we could expect an official announcement and a pre-order date, he said that that was still in TBD status for now. That being said, the team working on Storm is highly valued in the craftsman industry and Kotobukiya is famed for their stunning line of statues and figures, and their incredible attention to detail.

You can check out more detailed pictures above to see the two looks and her strong as hell pose. This is definitely on our ‘must buy’ list, though we will have to wait a bit more before begging them to “take my money!” For now, you can check out the other great pieces that the famed collectibles company has to offer at the official Kotobukiya website right here.