One of the Best Xbox RPGs Is on Sale for $2.99

One of the best RPGs ever released on an Xbox console is on sale for just three single dollars

With the recent release of Starfield, there's been some discussion here and there on whether or not the Bethesda RPG ranks among the best RPGs ever. It's Metacritic score doesn't suggest so, but it's certainly amongst the best RPGs released in the last couple years. One game many agree is amongst the best RPGs ever made though, at least in its generation, is the 91-rated BioWare RPG, Dragon Age: Origins, which as its name suggests, kickstarted the RPG series that continues to this day.

With the fourth game on the horizon, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, now is a good time to jump into the series if you haven't already. Perhaps sensing this, EA and BioWare have discounted the aforementioned 2009 game Dragon Age: Origins to $2.99. Meanwhile, it's sequel is also currently dirt cheap.

Dragon Age Origins: "You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of this legendary order of guardians. With the return of mankind's ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all. Explore a stunning world, make complex moral choices, and engage in bone-crushing combat against massive and terrifying creatures."

To compliment this deal, the the follow-up to Dragon Age 2 is on sale for $3.99. Unfortunately, the third and most recent game in the series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, is not on sale and is currently at its full price of $19.99. As for the second game, it's not as popular as its predecessor, but time has treated it well. In other words, over time people have learn to appreciate it more. At release though, the 2011 game garnered an 82 on Metacritic, a respectable score, but an obvious step down from Origins.

Dragon Age 2: "You're Hawke, a refugee seeking to escape the darkspawn-plagued land of Ferelden and become Champion of Kirkwall. Rise to power and fight epic battles while making decisions that determine the course of civilization. Your pursuit of power begins now. How will you seal your place in history?"

