A new Xbox deal gets you Starfield for free, but you will need to splash some serious cash to save $70 on the game. Starfield is the most popular Xbox game right now, and unless you have Xbox Game Pass, you need to fork over $70, whether you're going to play the game on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC. Of course, eventually the game will drop in price, likely during the holiday season, but so far that hasn't happened. That said, you can get it for free, but there's a major catch.

If you already own an Xbox Series X, there's no deal to be had. However, if you don't own an Xbox Series X, and have been thinking about pulling the trigger, now is a good time because when you buy an Xbox Series X with a couple different retailers, you get the game for free, bundled in.

One of these retailers is Target, which doesn't just let you net Starfield for free with an Xbox Series X purchase, but a variety of different games. In other words, if you don't want Starfield, you can choose a different game, including Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Dead Island 2, EA Sports FC 24, and Mortal Kombat 1.

A similar offer has been made available via Verizon, but the offer only includes Starfield. And just like Target, this deal is available to everyone. You don't need to be a Verizon customer. In fact, it even comes with free two-day shipping.

It's unclear if these are permanent offers or limited time offers. It's likely the latter, but there's no provided expiration date. Whatever the case, it's a great deal for those that don't own an Xbox Series X, but would like to. And it's much better than the bundled deals you usually get, which are for controllers, or Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, or games you don't want.

About the Game

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery. In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think, and let us know what you've been playing via your Xbox Series X.