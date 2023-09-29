New Day One Xbox Game Pass Game Is Getting Amazing Reviews

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game today, and it's another day one release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC subscription service. And according to critics, the game in question is quite good. At the moment of writing this, the game's Metacritic score is currently sitting at a score of 89. This is based on 28 critic reviews, and makes it the 35th highest-rated game of the year. Whether it will maintain this score over time, remains to be seen. Typically, Metacritic scores decline over time, however, right now it's sitting the territory of critical acclaim.

The new game in question is a new release from the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside. It's called Cocoon, and normally it costs $25. In other words, it being available via Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers that were interested in checking it out this week a decent chunk of change in savings. And as long as it's available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase it outright for $20 thanks to a 20 percent discount. That said, how long it will be available via the subscription service, we don't know. Microsoft does not disclose this information.

About the Game + Trailer

"From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside - Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery," reads an official blurb about the game. "Cocoon is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds-and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles."

If you're interested in checking out Cocoon, you will need to set aside roughly four to six hours to beat the game. This obviously isn't very long, but apparently it's an impactful handful of hours.

"This is the strangest and most alien metroidvania I've ever seen. Original puzzles, interesting art style, fun to discover new mechanics. I believe we've got a winner. I highly recommend," reads a user review for the game. "The game is designed beautifully. It is intricate and challenging. Absolutely love it," reads a second user review.