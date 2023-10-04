Xbox Reveals Gorgeous New Gold Controller

Xbox regularly drops new versions of its controllers for players to buy. After all, players love having the option to pick their own cosmetic options in different games, why not give them the option to do the same in the real world? Today, the team at Xbox announced a new special edition controller that players can pre-order starting today. The Gold Shadow Special Edition puts a golden spin on the classic Xbox Series X/S controller. It'll start shipping on October 17, but players can start pre-ordering it today if they'd like.

The Gold Shadow controller will run you $69.99. That's $20 more expensive than a standard controller, but you're paying for the limited nature of the controller. Most likely, it'll be available for the foreseeable future, but if you want to add one to your collection, you should buy it as soon as possible. There's really no telling when it will go out of stock, so you might as well get in early. The Shadow Gold version includes a gold-to-black metallic finish, rubberized diamond-pattern side grips, and a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. So, unlike something like the Xbox Elite controller, this one doesn't come with any extra bells and whistles.

Upcoming Xbox Series X/S Games

Pre-order your Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition today: https://t.co/AlGhKxuOg4 pic.twitter.com/ycsyQcAUnF — Xbox (@Xbox) October 3, 2023

Of course, if you're buying a new Xbox Series X/S controller, you'll want to pick up some new games. Fortunately, the team at Microsoft and its third-party partners have you covered. There are several games releasing over the next few months that will be great options for testing out your new controller. That includes first-party games like Forza Motorsport, which serves as a soft reboot of the long-running Motorsport series, and third-party games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Alan Wake 2.

Taking things a step further, Xbox's first-party studios are hard at work on several upcoming games. We don't know the exact dates for most of these games just yet, but we do know that The Initiative is currently working on a new Perfect Dark and MachineGames is working on an Indiana Jones game. There's also Obsidian Entertainment which is working on both Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Plus, Undead Labs is hard at work on State of Decay 3. And of course, there are several studios that don't have currently announced projects. That long list includes id Software, Double Fine Productions, Arkane Studios, and several more. Finally, it's impossible to ignore that Activision is on the verge of being purchased by Microsoft, which will mean even more massive exclusives for Xbox.

In short, Microsoft is quickly building up a war chest of top-tier games that will make owning an Xbox Series X/S and a Gold Shadow Special Edition controller very exciting. Remember, the Gold Shadow controller is available for pre-order now and will be available on October 17.