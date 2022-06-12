How to Watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

✖

Microsoft is finally ready to show off more of what the future of Xbox will have in store at today's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The event, which was first announced earlier this spring, will finally be kicking off today at 1:00pm EDT/10:00am PDT. And if you find yourself reading this article, here's where you can look to check out the presentation for yourself.

In a general sense, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed live on all major streaming platforms. This doesn't only include YouTube and Twitch, but social media sites with Twitter and Facebook. Both Xbox and Bethesda will be streaming the showcase across their various platforms as well, with over seven different streams being available to watch at any given time.

When it comes to the length of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft has confirmed beforehand that the showcase should last a little more than an hour and a half. To be specific, Microsoft has said that it will last for 95 minutes in total. This is obviously more than enough time for Microsoft to make some pretty big announcements.

When it comes to what will actually be showing up at this presentation, well, we don't currently know. The only surefire game that should appear at this venue is that of Starfield, which Bethesda has teased in the past would get a gameplay reveal over the summer. Outside of this, it's still hard to know what Xbox might actually look to highlight during its latest summer gaming stream.

It's worth noting that if you can't watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase for yourself today, be sure to just keep up with our coverage here on ComicBook.com. We'll be sure to bring you all of the latest news from the event as it happens in real-time, so keep checking in with us throughout the day.

