Gamer Asks Xbox for a Birthday Present on Twitter and They Delivered

An Xbox One owner who shared a birthday request with Xbox UK had their wish granted and got a free copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Twitter user GoodNaito tweeted at the Xbox UK Twitter account on Friday and told Xbox that it was their birthday while making a joke about the Shadow of the Tomb Raider advertisements that have been showing up on the Xbox Dashboard Not even 10 minutes after tweeting the message below, the Xbox UK account responded with its own tweet telling the user to check their messages.

@xboxuk hey guys, it’s my birthday, instead of advertising Tomb Raider on my dashboard, can you give me it as a birthday present? Love you xoxoxo — Mojo JoJordan (@GoodNaito) September 28, 2018

yeah why not, check your DM’s ✌️ — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 28, 2018

Taking the news to Reddit to share the evidence of Xbox UK’s birthday gift, the user created a post saying that they’d jokingly tweeted to the account but had their request fulfilled anyway with a code for the game sent to them in their direct messages. The user shared two photos, one of the initial tweet and the second a screenshot of the message from the Xbox UK account that said “Happy birthday!” before passing along the Shadow of the Tomb Raider code.

Giving a bit more background to the story, the user who shared the images above on Reddit said that their Xbox One had been a “coping mechanism” for a few years when dealing with personal issues. After reaching 100 percent completion in Rise of the Tomb Raider and finishing all of the game’s DLC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was next in line, a game that Xbox UK sent right to their DMs.

It’s a situation that works out for everyone involved with the Xbox One owner getting a free copy of the game for their birthday and Xbox UK receiving some attention for the kind gesture. It’ll inevitably lead to more people tweeting at Xbox while asking for free birthday loot since they know that it’s worked before though, but at least one person got their wish fulfilled.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is now available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.