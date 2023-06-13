Xbox Boss Matt Booty Wants "Four Big Games a Year" From First-Party Studios

Of all the showcases we've seen since Summer Game Fest kicked off, Xbox was probably the big winner. It gave fans a look at several massive upcoming games including Fable, Avowed, Starfield, and so much more. With all of that on the docket for Microsoft, it seems like the company is finally in a place where it can start to more consistently drop great games after a few years where they struggled to get games out at a good clip. In fact, in a recent interview Xbox boss Matt Booty revealed that his goal is to actually get "four big games a year" from Xbox's first-party studios.

The interview clip was first spotted by Stephen Totilo of Axios. As Totilo mentioned, it was a rather vague quote from Booty, but the goal is to hit that four-games-per-year mark. This year will, of course, include Starfield and Forza Motorsport as its two big releases. You could argue that Microsoft would've included Redfall in their numbers, but that game obviously didn't launch in a great state. It is still releasing updates though, so it could always turn things around. That's all that's currently on Xbox's radar for this year though, so it likely won't meet that goal just yet.

Xbox studios boss Matt Booty says they think they've "turned the corner" on game releases. Hints there are still 2024 games to come that haven't been announced. (Might also have been hinting at 2025; a bit vague).



Goal is four big games a year — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 11, 2023

That said, 2024 looks more promising. We already know that Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and Towerborne are scheduled to launch next year. In that interview, Booty hinted that they aren't finished announcing games for next year either. It's possible that one of the other games shown at the Xbox Games Showcase could join that trio. Plus, there's always the chance something that hasn't yet been announced pops up in the meantime.

Either way, it's hard to argue that Xbox had one of its best showings in years over the weekend. It more than delivered with big games from first-party studios and its partners. If it's able to keep up that momentum and hit the goals Booty has for the team, it should be looking at a massive 2024. That said, we've seen a few huge games from the publisher underdeliver in the last few years, so it's definitely safe to be a little skeptical until the games are out.