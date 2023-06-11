Avowed Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Release Window

Today's Xbox Games Showcase was full of new and exciting games from Microsoft and its partners. One that fans have been waiting on for several years in Obsidian's Avowed, which was first revealed two years ago and serves as something of the developer's answer to The Elder Scrolls. Avowed took the stage today to show off not only the first gameplay trailer but also reveal when fans can expect to play it. While we didn't get a firm date, the "early 2024" window at least lets us know when we should be expecting to see it.

As mentioned, Avowed looks similar to modern The Elder Scrolls games in many ways. You'll play the fantasy journey from a first-person perspective, using swords, magic, and, in a turn from Bethesda's franchise, guns. It's set to be a massive RPG that puts a big emphasis on companions. In the new trailer, we saw the first one Obsidian has revealed, Kai. He is a "former solider and his idealistic and pragmatic temperament will help guide you as you venture out into this wild frontier." Obsidian makes it clear that Kai is just the first of many characters we'll be getting to know early next year.

That’s a lot of power you got there. What are you gonna do with it?



Play Avowed day one in 2024 on Console, Cloud, and PC with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/g3W3QC3mKB | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/WTiQLKrMae — Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2023

It's also worth noting that Avowed is set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity. It's not yet clear if there will be crossover characters between the two prongs of the franchise, but the new perspective will give players a brand-new way to explore the Eora they know and love. The first-person combat certainly looks bombastic, especially when there's magic and guns involved.

Xbox and Obsidian didn't show us too much else in the first gameplay trailer, which makes sense. The team still has several companions that it'll want to debut, and we'll likely get smaller drops each time they do that. Plus, with the "early 2024" window, they still have plenty of time to really dive deep into all of the game's various systems. That said, the first piece of gameplay was promising for genre fans, and knowing that it's finally almost here is sure to excite many Obsidian lovers. Avowed is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC early next year.