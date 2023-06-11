Fable Gets Brand New Trailer at Xbox Showcase

A brand new look at Fable has been revealed. The Fable series is one of the earliest Xbox franchises, dating all the way back to the original Xbox. Back then, it was seen as a pretty ambitious and technically advanced RPG. As the series went on, its ambitions grew and allowed you to take the story in various directions, get married, own homes, have pets, and so on. It was a charming franchise, but it was largely left behind in the Xbox 360 era. There were attempts to keep it going, but ultimately series creator Lionhead shut down in the late 2010s. However, Xbox clearly believes in the brand of the series as it tasked Forza Horizon developer Playground Games with rebooting the franchise.

In 2020, Microsoft announced Fable at an event that served as a showcase for the Xbox Series X ahead of its release. It was one of the biggest announcements, but it had almost no details attached to it. It was just a vague CG trailer that teased the fact a new Fable game was in the works. However, after three years of silence, we've finally gotten a new look at Fable. The new footage showcased a close look at some of the characters in the game, but featured no gameplay. Sadly, we don't have a release date, but hopefully, we'll hear more on that front sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, it looks like Xbox is stacking up some really promising single player games over the next couple of years. Playground Games is a very talented studio, so hopefully, they can stick the landing on Fable. It looks to embrace the tone that made the original games so good, but also doing a lot of new stuff to make it feel like a new take on the franchise and keep things fresh and modern. Whether or not it will all come together remains to be seen, but it seems like things are on track after all these years.

What did you think of Fable? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.