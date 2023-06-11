Microsoft Confirms Even More Xbox Announcements for Later This Week

The Xbox Game Showcase was packed with announcements from Microsoft and its partners. This included a massive Starfield deep dive as well as several shorter trailers for hotly anticipated games like Fable, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Avowed, and many more. After the show, Microsoft confirmed that it's not quite done yet. We've known that Xbox would be hosting a deep dive into some of the games shown at today's show on June 13, but they also announced that we'll also be seeing "games from [Microsoft's] creative partners that [they] didn't show you today."

Obviously, we don't know exactly what those games will be, but after the deluge of games we saw today, it's almost hard to imagine Microsoft has more up its sleeve. That said, it looks like we'll be seeing at least a few more games coming to Xbox platforms on June 13. These won't be from first-party studios, of course, but we might see some intriguing indies that will help fill out Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass catalog over the rest of the year.

That’s a lot of power you got there. What are you gonna do with it?



Play Avowed day one in 2024 on Console, Cloud, and PC with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/g3W3QC3mKB | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/WTiQLKrMae — Xbox (@Xbox) June 11, 2023

While we won't be hearing about any new first-party games, we will be getting deeper dives into some of the games shown off today. That list will include Avowed, Towerborne, Senua's Saga: Hellblad 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion. If any of those titles piqued your interest during the showcase, it'll definitely be worth tuning in on June 13 to see what else Microsoft is going to show. Avowed, in particular, should be something to look out for.

The upcoming fantasy game from Obsidian wowed fans when it was first shown a few years ago, and the new gameplay trailer shown at the showcase only looks better. The deep dive should give players an even better look at gameplay, showing exactly how the first-person combat will work. Plus, we may see more companions revealed after being introduced to Kai today. We're also interested to see how Dune fits into Microsoft Flight Simulator. Will we be attacked by sandworms? It wouldn't fit the usual gameplay, but it feels like anything is possible after that reveal.