Starfield Reveals 45 Minutes of New Gameplay

Starfield has revealed 45 minutes of brand-new gameplay. Xbox has had a rough couple of years when it comes to having big exclusive games. In 2020, the Xbox Series X was released without a big exclusive as Halo Infinite was delayed a whole year. That game ended up releasing in 2021 and while it was good, it had a bunch of issues with content and longevity. In 2022, there were no major Xbox exclusives which really hurt the brand. However, Starfield is finally releasing this year and it looks wildly ambitious. Bethesda is no stranger to massive RPGs, but this one looks incredibly impressive.

At the Xbox showcase, Bethesda gave a 45-minute presentation solely focused on Starfield which included roughly 45 minutes of gameplay that included gunplay, dialogue options, skills, the character creator, ship combat, exploration, building, and so much more. It was a bit overwhelming and you may need to watch it more than once to fully grasp everything that's happening in the game. It looks like it will be Bethesda's best game to date with all of the content available in the game and all of the gameplay mechanics look very refined. Bethesda has a history of having some pretty janky combat, so much so that VATs was invented solely to make gunplay feel easier and better in Fallout 3. However, that doesn't look to be a problem with Starfield. It has all the quirks you'd expect from a Bethesda game but with a higher degree of polish.

As of right now, it remains to be seen just how well Bethesda will stick the landing, but given the wild display they had today, it seems they're confident in the game they have right now. It could be a huge disaster, but showing this much gameplay in one swoop is promising. On top of that, they're even letting people play it five days early if they purchase one of the special editions.

Starfield will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6th.