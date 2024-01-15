Original Xbox Controller Returning With New Release

Fans of the original Xbox are soon going to be able to buy a remade version of one of the console's iconic controllers. A few years back, accessories manufacturer Hyperkin re-released "The Duke", which was the Xbox's infamous first controller. While this controller was divisive at the time of its launch in the early 2000s, Hyperkin brought The Duke back as a way of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox. Now, just a couple of years later, Hyperkin is set to give the same treatment to the other main controller that the OG Xbox featured.

Revealed to coincide with CES 2024, Hyperkin announced that it's gearing up to release the DuchesS, which is a revamped version of the Xbox's S model controller. Compared to The Duke, the S model was much smaller and featured a design that Microsoft would later go on to revise with the Xbox 360 and Xbox One. With the DuchesS, Hyperkin is also planning to add new features that will include Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers.

You can get an initial look at this new version of the Xbox S controller here:

Hyperkin announced at CES they will release the DuchesS: a replica of the Controller S, the smaller variant of the Original Xbox controller. This time around, the controller will have hall effect sticks and hall effect impulse triggers. 😲 #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/yVQ1a4PTmR — Metal Jesus Rocks (@MetalJesusRocks) January 9, 2024

For now, there aren't many details on the DuchesS that Hyperkin has offered up. Not only is the design of the controller not official just yet (although black and white variants are in the works), but further specifics associated with its price and release date haven't been provided yet either. In all likelihood, the controller should end up working with modern Xbox platforms that will include Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Beyond this, if this release is anything like Hyperkin's version of The Duke, it should also contain a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C charging cable. Whenever more info is provided, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about Hyperkin re-releasing the Xbox's S model controller for a new generation? And will you be interested in buying this for yourself once it does go on sale? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]