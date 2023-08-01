Xbox Now Sells Repair and Replacement Parts for Controllers

One of the things almost every player has encountered regardless of their chosen system is controllers breaking down. Whether it's something prominent like stick drift or something a bit more niche, controllers never last forever. Often, the only recourse players have is buying a new controller or testing the sometimes shaky waters of buying parts from unofficial sites and doing the work themselves. Today, Xbox announced it is supporting a new program that provides players with the option to buy replacement parts for their controllers through the official Microsoft store, effectively cutting out the middle man and giving players the parts they need to make home repairs.

The news was revealed by Brad Rossetti, the Xbox Insider program lead, on Twitter. When you click through to the Microsoft store, you'll notice several options. You can easily purchase parts for both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. This includes nearly everything you'd need for most repairs. Whether it's the top case, input PCBA, or just the buttons, you can buy whatever you need from the Microsoft store.

Xbox Users in North America – check out a new program we are supporting. We would love your feedback https://t.co/anLnThXL6l — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) July 31, 2023

It is worth noting though that it seems like you need to buy the full grouping of parts, meaning you can't just buy a single button if that's all you need. On one hand, that means you'll have the other parts around if they end up breaking, but it could also be a bit wasteful (not to mention the cost). That said, sending out individual buttons might not be cost-effective for Microsoft, so it's not too surprising to see it make this choice even if it might be annoying in certain circumstances.

Either way, this is a great step to see a company like Microsoft take. While the Xbox controller doesn't seem as prone to drift problems as the Nintendo Switch, it definitely has some issues. The process of doing home repairs might be a step most decide to skip because of the extra time it takes to do, but this option gives those who want it an official way to repair their controller and keep it running without needing to go buy a brand-new one.