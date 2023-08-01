Xbox Game Pass Reveals 5 New Games Coming and 4 Leaving

August is officially here, and Xbox Game Pass has revealed a new batch of games that will be arriving in the first half of the month, as well as a few games that will be soon departing. On August 15th, Edge of Eternity and Midnight Fight Express will both be leaving Console, PC, and Cloud, while Death Stranding and Total War: Warhammer III will be leaving PC. The trade-off, of course, is that players will have several other new games to check out over the next few days. Those titles include:

August 3rd- A Short Hike (Console, PC, Cloud)

August 8th- Broforce Forever (Console, PC, Cloud)

August 9th- Limbo (Console, PC, Cloud)

August 10th- Airborne Kingdom (Console, PC, Cloud)

August 15th- Everspace 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Cloud)



As usual, Xbox has selected a wide variety of games, and subscribers should find a lot to enjoy. For those that have never played it, Limbo has won a number of awards since its release, and has been considered a groundbreaking indie title since its release back in 2010. A Short Hike is a more recent indie game, but it's also one that has received widespread critical acclaim. One of the greatest advantages of Xbox Game Pass is that it allows users to try out games they might not have otherwise. Hopefully subscribers will end up finding a new favorite!

Today's announced games only go through August 15th, but Xbox previously revealed a couple of day one releases that will be appearing on the service later this month. On August 18th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will release. Published by Gun Media, the game seems somewhat similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, in that both are asymmetric horror games. However, Texas Chain Saw Massacre changes up the formula, pitting three killers against four survivors. On August 29th, the highly-anticipated RPG Sea of Stars will also release. The title is inspired by classic RPGs, and takes place in the same world as The Messenger.

