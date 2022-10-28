Free Xbox Games with Gold Games for November 2022 Revealed

Xbox's free games for November have been revealed with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers getting two free games next month. Those games are Praetorians – HD Remaster and Dead End Job with the first of those available soon and the other to become available midway through the month. Until those games are available, however, Xbox users still have October's free games to download before those are cycled out for the new options.

Praetorians – HD Remaster, a 2020 game, will be available starting on November 1st and can be claimed from then until November 30th. Dead End Job, a game which came out a year earlier in 2019, will be available from November 16th to December 15th. You can find out more about both of those games through the details shared below:

Praetorians – HD Remaster

"Rome wasn't built in a day so lucky for you that Praetorians – HD Remaster is unlocked for an entire month! Set during the era of the Roman Empire, this is a real-time strategy game with over 20 campaign missions. You can play as three different armies – the Gauls, Egyptians, and Roman Legions – across three different lands. Every army has its strengths and weaknesses for you to explore and experience as you also exploit the flaws of your enemies. Use your terrain to your advantage. Battle your way to seize victory and become the Emperor."

Dead End Job

"Seems like a lot of those ghosts from October are still hanging around in November, so it's up to you, Hector Plasm, to strap on your vacuum pack, grab your plasma blaster, and get to work! Dead End Job channels the wild funsanity of Saturday morning cartoons, smashing together ectoplasmic gross-out gags, vibrant boo-tiful art, and slapsticky spooky comedy. It's a procedurally generated couch co-op that you can play solo or with your Ghoul-B-Gone buddy. Do you have the inner spirit to put all of these pests to rest?"

Xbox's free games for November will be available starting on November 1st and into December. For those wondering why there are only two games available, you'll recall that Xbox 360 games are no longer included in the offerings with no apparent plans announced to replace them with something else.