Xbox Games with Gold Reveals Free Games for October 2022

Xbox has officially revealed the new slate of free video games as part of Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022. This latest set of free video games is notable in part because it marks the first set of Games with Gold to not include Xbox 360 video games since the service first started offering them. More specifically, Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022 includes both Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.

All of the usual caveats apply to these. Xbox Live Gold members and anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can claim these for a limited time. Windbound specifically will be available from October 1st through October 31st while Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition is available from October 16th through November 15th. You can find trailers and descriptions for the upcoming Games with Gold below.

Windbound

"Washed up on an uncharted island, you must use your will and skill to survive! Play as Kara, shipwrecked on the Forbidden Islands with nothing but what you can build or find. You'll need to craft weapons and tools to survive. Spend time building a new boat which you can use in an immersive tactile sailing experience to reach the other islands. Explore the hidden history of each island to unlock their mysteries. Enjoy this delightfully surprising game that takes the survival genre in a totally new direction."

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition

"Listen up fliers! We're recruiting you to take on extremely high-risk missions in this World War II strategic flying and bombing game. Once you're up in the air, danger is everywhere. It's up to you to manage the fuel, ammo, and hydraulics while trying to avoid enemy gunners. Even the weather can bring you down. Keep your crew safe and focused and bring home victory."

