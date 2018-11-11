Xbox Game Pass Announces 16 New Games

Today during X018, Microsoft announced that 16 new games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass library, including multiple games that have yet to launch, and a selection of both mutliplayer and single-player titles.

Highlighting the additions is the popular battle-royale shooter, PUBG, which will be free to every Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting in just two days, aka November 12, aka this Monday.

Here are all 16 games:

PUBG

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Will of Wisps

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Good Life

Secret Neighbor

Pathologic 2

Thomas Was Alone

Agents of Mayhem

MXGP3

Thief of Thieves

Void Bastards

Supermarket Shriek

Kingdom Two Crowns

Aftercharge

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

As you may know, many of these games haven’t released yet, including: Mutant Year Zero: Eden, Void Bastards, Secret Neighbor, Pathologic 2, The Good Life, Ori and the Will of Wisps, and Supermarket Shriek. In other words, the amount of games being added to the roster in the immediate future is much smaller than 16 new titles would lead you believe.

Beyond the addition of PUBG, the most notable addition is probably Hellblade: Senua Sacrifice, but given that Microsoft acquired the developer, Ninja Theory, back at E3, it’s an addition that many saw coming.

That said, the reaction to the new additions has been pretty mixed from fans, with more negative responses than positive in fact, though that’s to be expected from the Internet at this point.

only 1 of those games is worth it (hellblade) — gourd on rham see (@WacoWiizard) November 10, 2018

Sucks im not really into those games, but its good that they’re adding huge games and not smaller games — 👌Christopher R. Flores (@TatorNUTZ81) November 10, 2018

Id rather you do more for xbox gold — Patrick (@canrugger) November 10, 2018

Seriously I regret buying Xbox at this point… — Elmagar (@Elmagar2) November 10, 2018

Personally, I recommend checking out Hellblade if you haven’t already. Meanwhile, Void Bastards, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Pathologic 2 all also look like they will be great additions. And of course, if you haven’t played PUBG yet, and if you have Xbox Game Pass, there’s now no excuse to lose a couple months of your life to it.