Xbox Game Pass Adds Even More Games, Including Fallout

E3 2018 is only just getting started but man, Microsoft kicked it off with a bang! Xbox boss Phil Spencer promised a huge showcase this year and he delivered on that promise ten-fold! From new game announcements, to finally more exclusives – there were a lot of announcements to get excited for. But it wasn’t just about new games, but also how to play them. Because of that, there was a focus on their premium subscription service Xbox Game Pass and which titles have been added to the growing library.

With Fallout 76 getting an even bigger reveal, now was the perfect time to add Fallout 4 to their library to play at no additional cost. But it’s not just Bethesda giving good reasons to jump into this membership.

According to Xbox:

“The Xbox Game Pass catalog continues to expand, with exciting new blockbuster titles available to members starting today, including Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Microsoft also announced several notable titles launching through the ID@Xbox program that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this year to coincide with their debut on Xbox One. These include Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Ashen, Afterparty and Phoenix Point, as well as blockbusters from some of our biggest first-party franchises such as Forza Horizon 4, Crackdown 3, Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which will release later in 2018 and beyond.”

For those unfamiliar with the Xbox Game Pass:

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

Going on right now, you can get the Xbox Game Pass for just $1. Not too shabby, if you’re interested!