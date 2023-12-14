Xbox Game Pass Updated With Massive Open-World Game

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a fairly major new game -- which comes the way of Ubisoft -- but many who check it out may find it disappointing. One of the biggest complaints about Ubisoft open-world games is they are formulaic and simultaneously bloated with content but empty feeling. There is a ton of content in their open-world games, and their open-worlds are huge, but they feel lifeless and dated. Not many games embody these shortcomings more than Far Cry 6. Not only is Far Cry 6's open world design dated and lifeless, but the game's writing, its story, and its characters aren't very good either. The gameplay is fun, just like every Far Cry game, but that's about it.

As you would expect, Far Cry 6 is considered by most to be the worst mainline Far Cry game, at least in the modern era. And even when you factor in spin-offs it may still be the worst game, though Far Cry New Dawn probably still holds this honor. Not only is the game far off the critically acclaimed heights of Far Cry 3, but it's far off the commercial success of Far Cry 5. It can't hang its hat on either metric of success. That said, if you are curious about it, it is now available via Xbox Game Pass, minus the Core tier.

How long it's going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but as long as it is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright with a 20 percent discount.

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara. Play the full game solo or with a friend in co-op."