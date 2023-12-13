Xbox Series X Gets Amazing Sale for One Day Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X console is currently discounted to one of its lowest prices ever, but only for a single day. To coincide with Black Friday, retail giant Target offered a fantastic deal for the Xbox Series X that saved buyers a maximum of $185. Although this sale was excellent, it didn't end up lasting very long given that it was only live in proximity to Black Friday. Fortunately, a similar offer for the Xbox Series X has now returned, but you'll have to act even more quickly.

For today (December 13) only, Target and Walmart have slashed $150 off of the price of the Xbox Series X to now sell the console at $349.99. Since its launch back in 2020, this is one of the lowest prices that has ever been seen for the high-end Xbox platform and makes it nearly the same cost as the Xbox Series S. Since this is only part of Target's Deal of the Day (which is only available to Target Circle members) promotion, though, you'll have merely 24-hours to act before the Xbox Series X then returns to its typical $499.99 value.

The good news with this situation is that if you don't want to buy the Xbox Series X through Target, for one reason or another, you should be able to purchase the console for the same price at other storefronts. Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart have both already price-matched this deal for the Xbox Series X and are currently selling their own units for $350 as well. Still, given that this is merely a situation where Walmart and Amazon are price-matching with Target, it's assumed that they won't keep this sale going on longer than one day for themselves.

Are you going to look to snatch up the Xbox Series X for yourself while it is heavily discounted? Or did you happen to already buy the console earlier in the holiday season?