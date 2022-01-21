Xbox Game Pass New Releases Include 4 Games That Just Released Today

Microsoft has added six games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, five of which are available on all three versions of the subscription service: cloud, console, and PC. Meanwhile, one of these games is actually three games in one, which means technically Xbox Game Pass subscribers have eight new games to enjoy, four of which are brand new releases that just released today, aka they are day one Xbox Game Pass releases.

None of the new additions are from Xbox itself, so they are only temporary additions. That said, how temporary, we don’t know. Xbox doesn’t provide any type of information pertaining to how long any game below is available via the subscription service. As long as each game is available via the subscription service though, it’s also available to purchase, for subscribers, with a 20 percent discount.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Rainbow Six Extraction: “For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats imaginable. Now, we face the greatest terror yet: a lethal, mutating alien parasite.”

Windjammers 2: “The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics, and awesome new characters and stages, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.”

Hitman Trilogy: “Get access to all three games in the World of Assassination trilogy. Embark on a globetrotting adventure and become Agent 47 in the ultimate spy-thriller story across more than 20 locations. Unleash your creativity, track down your targets and enjoy unparalleled freedom of choice in meticulously detailed sandbox locations around the world.”

Death’s Door: “Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry.”

Pupperazi: ” Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.”

Rainbow Six Siege (PC): “Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.”