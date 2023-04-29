New Xbox Game Pass Game Already Has Over 3 Million Players

Xbox Game Pass subscribers appear to have another hit on their hands now that one of the newest games to join the subscription service has already amassed over 3 million players across all of the platforms that it's available on. While that's an indicator to a degree of the game's success already, it's also good news for active players given that it supports online play and crossplay capabilities. The game in question is a new Minecraft spin-off called Minecraft Legends which comes from both Mojang and developer Blackbird Interactive, and if you've got Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, you can be among those millions of players now.

The official Minecraft Legends Twitter account tweeted about the game's success thus far and said on April 28th that the game had cross the 3-million player mark after it just launched. By "just launched," the tweet meant that the game had come out 10 days prior on April 18th, but that's still quite the sum of players to amass in such a short amount of time.

While Mojang is indeed an Xbox studio and Minecraft Legends is published by Microsoft, the game's gotten the same multiplatform treatment that Minecraft and other spinoffs like Minecraft Dungeons have benefitted from. It's available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, so while not all of those players are Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it doesn't really matter how many are on any one platform anyway since the game has full cross-play support between all platforms. If you've got an Xbox Game Pass subscription, that means you got the $40 game at no extra cost and still get to benefit from the massive player count it's already accumulated.

#MinecraftLegends just launched and over 3 million players have already hopped in! We’re pleased to announce our first game update, which is starting to make its way to supported platforms right now!



If you're not too familiar with Minecraft Legends, it's still very much a Minecraft game in terms of its aesthetic and all the characters it includes like Piglins, skeletons, Creepers, and more, but it's a strategy game instead of a blocky builder.

"Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game," a preview of the game read. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!"

Minecraft Legends is out now for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms and is available through Xbox Game Pass.