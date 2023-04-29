New Xbox Game Potentially Leaked by NFL Draft Pick Kyu Blu Kelly

A brand new sci-fi video game, possibly for Xbox, has been leaked by NFL Draft pick Kyu Blu Kelly. The video game industry is no stranger to absolutely bizarre leaks. For those that were on the internet in the early 2010s, Halo 4 had its first gameplay leaked on a VHS player in a barn... with the worst possible quality one could imagine. It was baffling, but it was too good to be fake. Celebrities and people who generally don't work in the video game industry have a habit of also leaking things, which is how we got some teases for previous Call of Duty games.

This may take the cake for one of the strangest video game leaks in 2023 so far, though. NFL Draft pick Kyu Blu Kelly is going to the Baltimore Ravens and he sat down with reporters to chat about his life, football, and so on. It's nothing too out of the ordinary until a reporter notes that they read Kelly has "signed a deal with Microsoft for a video game [he] created." Kelly went on to reveal that it's a game that ties in with a movie that a director who he is family friends with is working on. He was asked to help work on some of the story and lore. As soon as Kelly started to talk about, he was seemingly interrupted by someone off-screen telling him to cut it out. He did, however, reveal that it's like if a Seal Team 6-like group went back in time to stop terrible events in history from happening.

Everything about this is bizarre, from a 21 year old college athlete being recruited to come up with a story for a pretty high-concept video game connected to a movie to the fact that apparently this is a Microsoft game. Of course, details are so scarce that this may not actually be an Xbox exclusive, that may have been misreported, but we'll almost certainly find out in the future. We couldn't figure out exactly what movie this could be connected to, but it doesn't sound like anything terribly small in scale.

