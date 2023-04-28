Xbox Series X Insider Teases Long-Awaited Change to Console

A well-known Xbox insider has teased a long-awaited change to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. You can aim a wide range of criticisms at the pair of new Xbox consoles from their design, to their specs, to their feature set, to their UI. There is always room for different and improved designs, for more power, for more features, and a refined UI. One of the biggest requests Xbox fans have had involves the dashboard, also known as the home screen. If you have deja-vu, it's because this was a complaint with the Xbox One as well, which led Microsoft to completely overhauling the dashboard design. This design carried over to the Xbox Series X|S, and it's never been popular. As time goes on, it gets less an less popular.

Now, Microsoft has already confirmed it's working on some changes to the Xbox dashboard. What these changes are, and how they look, we don't know. We don't even know when they will be released. All we know is they are in the testing phase with Xbox Insiders. And it sounds like the changes will be welcomed by Xbox fans.

Taking to Twitter, Windows Central repoter and Xbox insider Jez Corden relayed word of two things. The first is that the new dashboard layout is on the horizon. This we already knew. The second thing is the tease though. According to Corden, "it's looking good." The Xbox insider notes Xbox fans should not expect an "overhaul," but the update does address feedback Xbox fans have been providing Microsoft about the dashboard.

Of course, take this tease with a grain of salt. Corden has almost certainly caught an early look at the Xbox dashboard, however, there's a matter of taste. People are going to like and prefer different designs. There are probably people who like the current dashboard. So, be sure to take this into account before you buy your hype train ticket. That said, and, as lways, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from a new Xbox dashboard?