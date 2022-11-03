New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.

The game in question, dubbed Ghost Song, comes the way of developer Old Moon and publisher Humble Games. It's a self-described "atmospheric 2D adventure" with Metroidvania and RPG elements. And as you can see via the trailer below, it's a sci-fi game. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass, the game costs $20. In other words, if you were intending on purchasing Ghost Song your Xbox Game Pass/Xbox Game Pass ultimate subscription saved you $10/$5 this month.

"On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit awakens from slumber-armed and combat-ready, memory clear of purpose. But something new is stirring...," reads an official blurb about the game. "Strike out beneath the surface in search of answers in Ghost Song, an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth this alien world's long-buried secrets. Descend deep into the darkness-only then will you learn (or is it remember?) the truth."

As long as Ghost Song is available via Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase the game outright for 20 percent off, aka for $15 rather than $20. This is handy if you want to support the developer/publisher or if you want to have access to it after it departs the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.